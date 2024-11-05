In Spain, most LaLiga matches were played despite the flood disaster in the Valencia region. A completely wrong decision for Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Star coach Carlo Ancelotti of Champions League winners Real Madrid sees football in Spain in a bad light after the flood disaster in the Valencia region with over 200 deaths. "Football is a celebration, and you can only celebrate if you, your family and everyone else is doing well. If people are not well, you can't celebrate," said Ancelotti ahead of the Premier League clash against his former club AC Milan(blue Sport will broadcast the match live, kick-off is at 21:00).

In doing so, he criticized the decision of the Spanish FA RFEF. The RFEF had only postponed Real's games at Valencia and Villarreal's game against Rayo Vallecano last weekend, but not six other La Liga games.

"Football must stop. Because it's the most important of the least important things in life. But we are not the decision-makers. We have to follow the instructions of those who are in charge," emphasized Ancelotti. Real had announced a donation of millions to help those affected by the floods. "There are many ways to help. Football had to stop and then help. Everyone was aware of this - nobody wanted to play," said Ancelotti.

Milan game no longer a special match

Ancelotti now sees the game against AC Milan, whom he coached from 2001 to 2009, with different eyes. "It was supposed to be a special game for me, against Milan. But there's no point talking about football now," said Ancelotti.

UEFA has announced that a minute's silence will be held at all Champions League, Europa League and Conference League matches this week in memory of the victims of the floods.

