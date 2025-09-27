Knows where to go against Atlético Madrid: Xabi Alonso. KEYSTONE

Xabi Alonso will take to the touchline for the first time as Real coach in the Derbi Madrileño on Saturday afternoon. He faces his first test against Atlético Madrid.

Andreas Lunghi

The 43-year-old Spaniard has played 16 city derbies in Real Madrid kit. He has won twelve of them. Now, on Saturday (at 4.15pm on blue Sport), he will take to the touchline as coach for the first time in a Derbi Madrileño.

Alonso's adventure with the Whites began back in June with the Club World Cup in the USA, where he was knocked out by PSG in the semi-finals. The former Leverkusen coach has started the new LaLiga season with six wins. Added to this is the Champions League success against Marseille.

Atlético is now the first real yardstick on the program. Not least because their opponents' coach Diego Simeone is under pressure and urgently needs points. After a difficult last season, the Argentine has not (yet) managed to get his team back to the top.

Nine points from six games are not enough for the 11-time Spanish champions. This is currently only enough for ninth place. At least Atléti were able to record their second win of the season against Rayo Vallecano during the week. Julián Álvarez played a big part in this with his hat-trick.

In the Champions League, they lost their opener at Liverpool 2:3. After Simeone's team came back from 2-0 down in the second half, they conceded the third goal in stoppage time.

