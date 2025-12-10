Real Madrid are seething ahead of their Champions League clash against Manchester City. The Spanish media are rumoring that this is the endgame for coach Xabi Alonso.

According to media reports, coach Xabi Alonso is on the verge of being sacked. The game against Man City is turning into a game of destiny.

Real Madrid have only won two of their last seven games. In the 2-0 defeat to Celta de Vigo in front of a home crowd at the weekend, the team left a pale impression. Alonso said after the game that his team did not play the way he wanted them to, but was also extremely annoyed with referee Alejandro Quintero González: "The referee's decisions drove us crazy. I didn't like the performance."

The Real bosses, on the other hand, did not like the development. The night after the Vigo defeat, president Florentino Pérez and managing director José Ángel Sánchez put their heads together and discussed Alonso's future.

The result of this "brainstorming session": The clash against Manchester City is turning into a game of destiny for Alonso, or as Marca headlines: "A final for Xabi". Other sports papers are taking the same line. There are also reports that the relationship between Alonso and some of his key players is not at its best.

If the media reports are to be believed, possible successors have already been mooted. Zinédine Zidane, José Mourinho and Jürgen Klopp have all been mentioned. Former club professional Alvaro Arbeloa, who currently coaches the second team, also has a chance.

Alonso keeps his cool

The 44-year-old, who sensationally led Leverkusen to the first league title in the club's history as a coaching debutant the season before last, is in the hot seat for the first time in his career. On the day before the game against Man City, however, Alonso is in no doubt that the team is in turmoil. "The team is sticking together and is convinced that we can win tomorrow." He added: "When you're Real's coach, you have to be prepared to handle situations like this with calm and responsibility."

There had been 13 wins in the first 14 games under Alonso. It was the best start to the season the Spanish record champions have ever had. As we all know, the wind can change quickly in the football business.