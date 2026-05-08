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Cabin spat has consequences Real fine Valverde and Tchouaméni 500,000 euros

SDA

8.5.2026 - 17:55

Out of action for the time being and has to pay a fine of half a million euros: Real Madrid's Federico Valverde.
Out of action for the time being and has to pay a fine of half a million euros: Real Madrid's Federico Valverde.
Picture: Keystone

Real Madrid have fined their players Federico Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni 500,000 euros each after their physical altercation in the dressing room, but have not suspended them.

Keystone-SDA

08.05.2026, 17:55

08.05.2026, 18:15

Real Madrid explained in a press release that there were no sporting sanctions against the two offending players. This fine "concludes the internal proceedings" against Federico Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni. "The players have expressed their sincere regrets and apologized to each other", the club added.

The Uruguayan Valverde and the Frenchman Tchouaméni had been involved in a power struggle within the team for some time, which escalated on Thursday. Valverde even had to be hospitalized after an argument.

While Tchouaméni took part in training on Friday, Valverde will not be available for the Clasico against Barcelona and will have to "rest for 10 to 14 days" due to a head injury, the Madrid club announced on Thursday evening.

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