In the cup final against FC Barcelona, Antonio Rüdiger (l) made a serious mistake. Picture: Jose Breton/AP/dpa

Antonio Rüdiger is severely punished for his outburst in the cup final. The association judges impose a long ban on the Real Madrid professional. Nevertheless, the damage is limited.

Antonio Rüdiger has to pay for his violent outburst of anger in the Spanish cup final. The Real Madrid defender has been banned for six matches by the Spanish FA. Shortly before the end of extra time in the final against FC Barcelona (2:3), Rüdiger, who had already been substituted, swore at the referee and threw an object at him.

In sporting terms, however, the damage for the German was limited: The 32-year-old will have to take a longer forced break anyway. Rüdiger had undergone an operation due to a partial tear of the outer meniscus in his left leg and could therefore also miss the German national team at the Nations League final tournament in Munich and Stuttgart at the beginning of June. Spanish media expect him to be out of action for six to eight weeks.

Völler admonishes Rüdiger

Rüdiger himself is hoping for a quicker return. "I want to be able to play again as soon as possible, as there are two big tournaments ahead of me with the Nations League and the Club World Cup," the DFB defender wrote on Instagram.

Despite the fierce debate surrounding his outburst in the cup final, DFB sporting director Rudi Völler made it clear that there were no plans to suspend Rüdiger from the national team. "Toni is a great player - but as a national player he must also show class in his behavior. He rightly demands respect for himself, and he must also show this respect to others without exception," said Völler on what happened in the final of the Spanish King's Cup.

Rüdiger could hardly be restrained in the scene. He had been upset by the decision of referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoechea, who had blown the whistle on the Whites' final attack due to an offensive foul by Kylian Mbappé. Rüdiger raged in front of the substitutes' bench, ripped the ice packs off his damaged knees and could barely be restrained by his teammates and coaches. He received a red card for his tantrum.

Rüdiger regrets misconduct

The referee had recorded the incident in his match report and documented both the Real defender's aggressive behavior and the throwing of an object in his direction. According to the rules, Rüdiger had to fear a drastic punishment, even a suspension of several months seemed possible.

Rüdiger showed remorse the morning after the commotion and wrote on social media that there was no excuse for his behavior. "I'm very sorry," he assured and asked the referee and everyone he had disappointed for forgiveness. Former national team players Lothar Matthäus and Dietmar Hamann had also called for consequences for Rüdiger in the DFB selection.

His former Real teammate Toni Kroos and former national goalkeeper Oliver Kahn, on the other hand, supported him. "Emotions on the pitch aren't always helpful. But who doesn't overshoot the mark sometimes," Kahn wrote on social media. Rüdiger had shown insight. "That should be enough for now," Kahn let it be known. The sports judges saw it differently.