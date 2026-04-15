José Santamaria (center) played for Real Madrid in the 1950s and 1960s alongside top stars such as Ferenc Puskas (left) and Alfredo Di Stefano Keystone

Former Real Madrid defender José Santamaria has died at the age of 96.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The man from Uruguay and former national coach of Spain was "one of the greatest legends of our club and of world football", wrote the Spanish record champions in a statement on the death of the four-time winner of the European Cup of Nations, the forerunner of the Champions League.

Santamaria joined Real Madrid in 1957 from the traditional Uruguayan club Nacional Montevideo and wore the shirt of the Whites for nine seasons. In 337 games with the club, he won the four European Cups as well as an Intercontinental Cup, six championships and once the Spanish Cup.

Club boss Florentino Pérez paid tribute to Santamaria as one of the club's great symbols. He was part of the legendary team that, together with players such as Di Stefano, Puskas, Gento and Kopa, shaped the Real Madrid legend. Santamaria had always embodied the club's values in an exemplary manner. Until the end, Real was the great passion of his life.