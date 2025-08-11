Galatasaray and ManCity come to an agreement - but Akanji apparently knows nothing about it

After it became known on Monday that Galatasaray Istanbul are interested in signing Manuel Akanji, the Turks are now stepping up their efforts to sign the international defender. As transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports, negotiations between the clubs have given the green light regarding the transfer fee. This is said to be around 15 million euros. Man City are said to be prepared to sell the Swiss as Pep Guardiola wants to reduce the size of his squad(read more here).

Galatasaray now want to start contract talks with the Swiss in the next 24 hours. So far, no offer has been put on the table.

🚨⚠️ After club to club agreement, Galatasaray will make their offer to Manuel Akanji in 24h.



No proposal on the table to the player yet and currently no indications from Akanji on intention to accept destination.



Deal agreed between clubs, but not done with the player yet. pic.twitter.com/rt5vB61Vun — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 20, 2025

However, there are concerns as to whether Akanji can even imagine a move to Galatasaray. According to Romano, the player has given no indication that he would agree to a possible move to Turkey.

And then the transfer rumor takes another turn. Apparently, Akanji speaks personally on the subject and responds to an Instagram post by Fabrizio Romano. At the very least, numerous screenshots of an Akanji reply emerge - which can no longer be seen because Fabrizio Romano is said to have deleted his post.

The photos show Akanji's perplexed response to the Galatasaray rumor. "I don't know anything about that," the Swiss player apparently wrote in the comments column.

So is everything that Fabrizio Romano announced not true? It's possible, of course, but mistakes by transfer gurus are extremely rare.

Another curious fact: Romano did not delete his reports on the Galatasaray transfer of Akanji on Platform X.