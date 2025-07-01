  1. Residential Customers
Club World Cup Real Madrid defeats Juve and advances to the quarter-finals

SDA

1.7.2025 - 23:02

Exuberant celebration: The young Gonzalo Garcia scored the golden goal for Real against Juventus.
Exuberant celebration: The young Gonzalo Garcia scored the golden goal for Real against Juventus.
Picture: Keystone

Real Madrid reach the quarter-finals of the Club World Cup in the USA. The Spaniards win 1:0 against Juventus Turin in the round of 16.

Keystone-SDA

01.07.2025, 23:02

02.07.2025, 07:36

The golden goal in the European summit meeting was scored by Gonzalo Garcia in the 54th minute. The 21-year-old, who has barely played for the national team, energetically headed home a cross from English newcomer Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Kylian Mbappé also made his debut at the Club World Cup with just over 20 minutes remaining. The superstar had missed the group stage with a stomach bug and came on for Garcia. Even after that, Real were closer to 2-0 than Juventus to 1-1.

Real will face Borussia Dortmund in the quarter-finals in East Rutherford on Sunday night (4.00 am). Gregor Kobel's team fought their way into the highlight duel with Real in a thrilling battle. Thanks to a 2:1 (2:0) win against CF Monterrey from Mexico, BVB is now a further 13.125 million US dollars richer.

