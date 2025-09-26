  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

LaLiga Real Madrid can hope for repayment in the millions

SDA

26.9.2025 - 18:02

The money flows, which the EU first denounced and has now legalized, date back to David Beckham's time at Real Madrid
The money flows, which the EU first denounced and has now legalized, date back to David Beckham's time at Real Madrid
Keystone

After a legal dispute lasting almost 15 years, Real Madrid is demanding repayment of 20.3 million euros plus interest from the city of Madrid. The proceedings date back to land transactions in 2011.

Keystone-SDA

26.09.2025, 18:02

26.09.2025, 18:20

An EU court ordered Real Madrid to repay 20.3 million euros to the city of Madrid due to alleged illegal state aid. Real complied with this demand in 2016. The EU Commission has now ruled in the last instance that the club did not receive any illegal state aid at the time. The EU proceedings up to Real Madrid's final acquittal took more than six years.

More from the department

Bundesliga in the ticker. Will Bayern continue their march against Werder?

Bundesliga in the tickerWill Bayern continue their march against Werder?

Sporting management broadened. St. Gallen's head of sport Stilz receives support

Sporting management broadenedSt. Gallen's head of sport Stilz receives support

Challenge League on stream. Alves equalizes the game with a shot

Challenge League on streamAlves equalizes the game with a shot