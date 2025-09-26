The money flows, which the EU first denounced and has now legalized, date back to David Beckham's time at Real Madrid Keystone

After a legal dispute lasting almost 15 years, Real Madrid is demanding repayment of 20.3 million euros plus interest from the city of Madrid. The proceedings date back to land transactions in 2011.

An EU court ordered Real Madrid to repay 20.3 million euros to the city of Madrid due to alleged illegal state aid. Real complied with this demand in 2016. The EU Commission has now ruled in the last instance that the club did not receive any illegal state aid at the time. The EU proceedings up to Real Madrid's final acquittal took more than six years.