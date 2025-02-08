  1. Residential Customers
Spain Real Madrid defend their lead against Atlético

Kylian Mbappé celebrates after his valuable goal against Atlético
Keystone

Kylian Mbappé saves Real Madrid's lead at the top of the Spanish table. The Frenchman secured a 1-1 draw for the champions in the Derbi madrileño against Atlético Madrid with his goal in the 50th minute.

Keystone-SDA

08.02.2025, 23:15

As a result, coach Carlo Ancelotti's team remain top of the table with a one-point lead after the top match of matchday 23 against the runners-up.

Julian Alvarez had put Atlético ahead with a converted penalty in the 35th minute. It was preceded by a foul by Aurélien Tchouaméni on Samuel Lino.

Meanwhile, Ricardo Rodriguez had an unhappy afternoon with Betis Sevilla. In the 3-2 defeat at Celta Vigo, Betis led 2-0 until the 60th minute, with Rodriguez watching the goals from Manchester United loanee Antony and Diego Llorente from the bench. The Swiss international defender was then on the pitch for the goals conceded.

