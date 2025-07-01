Exuberant celebration: Young Gonzalo Garcia scored the golden goal for Real against Juventus Keystone

Real Madrid are the second-last team to reach the quarter-finals of the Club World Cup in the USA. The Spaniards beat Juventus Turin 1:0 in the round of 16.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The golden goal in the European summit meeting was scored by Gonzalo Garcia in the 54th minute. The 21-year-old, who has barely played for the national team, energetically headed home a cross from English newcomer Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Kylian Mbappé also made his debut at the Club World Cup with just over 20 minutes remaining. The superstar had missed the group stage with a stomach bug and came on for Garcia. Even after that, Real were closer to 2-0 than Juventus to 1-1.

Real will face the winner of the last 16 tie between Borussia Dortmund and Mexican club CF Monterrey on Saturday.