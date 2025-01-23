Europe's football elite achieve record sales. This is also due to Spain's record champions Real Madrid. (archive picture) Keystone

Real Madrid has entered a new revenue dimension. The record Spanish football champions and Champions League winners became the first European club to earn more than one billion euros in the 2023/2024 season.

This is according to the 28th edition of the "Football Money League" report published by the auditing and consulting firm Deloitte in London.

With a turnover of €1.045 billion (previous season: €831 million), the Whites were one of the main drivers behind the fact that the top 20 clubs in Europe achieved a record total turnover, as in the previous year.

Total revenue rises to more than eleven billion euros

According to Deloitte, total revenue in the 2023/24 season rose by six percent compared to the previous season (€10.5 billion) to €11.2 billion. Transfer revenue is not included in the calculation. The clubs have thus finally left the economic consequences of the coronavirus crisis behind them.

The study cited two reasons for the increases. "The top clubs were able to increase their matchday revenue by expanding the capacity of their stadiums or introducing premium offers on matchdays," explained Stefan Ludwig, Head of Deloitte's German Sport Business Group. "Commercial revenues grew, for example, by hosting external events in the stadium." Football clubs are recognizing the need to "market their assets in a variety of ways and be more than just a sports brand".

Only Bayern and BVB still in the top 20

Only two Bundesliga clubs are still in the ranking of the 20 clubs with the highest turnover: Bayern Munich in fifth place and Borussia Dortmund in eleventh moved up one place each. Eintracht Frankfurt, in 16th place last year, slipped to 24th place after missing out on the Champions League.

Bayern increased their revenue to around €765 million (2022/23: €744 million), while BVB came in at €514 million (€420.0 million). Dortmund's increase was mainly due to the additional income from reaching the Champions League final. Eintracht's revenue, on the other hand, fell from 294 million to 245 million euros.