Real Madrid are the last team to qualify for the semi-finals of the Club World Cup. The Whites beat Dortmund 3:2 after a spectacular final phase and will now face Paris Saint-Germain.

Coach Xabi Alonso's team beat Borussia Dortmund 3:2.

The Madrilenians will face Champions League winners PSG in the semi-finals. Show more

The rematch of last year's Champions League final was a clear-cut affair for a long time. Real led 2-0 after 20 minutes in front of 76,600 spectators in East Rutherford, New Jersey, with goals from Gonzalo Garcia (10th) and Fran Garcia (20th). The Madrilenians held on to their lead with aplomb and Dortmund, with Gregor Kobel in goal, were barely able to trouble their defense.

But then came stoppage time - and with it the previously one-sided game turned into a spectacle. Substitute Maximilian Beier (92') scored the equalizer for the Bundesliga side, and Kylian Mbappé (94') immediately restored the two-goal advantage. The Germans had one last glimmer of hope when Serhou Guirassy reduced the deficit to 2:3 with a penalty (98'). Defender Den Huijsen had brought down the striker in the penalty area, which the referee punished with a sending-off. Seconds before the end, goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois secured victory for Real. The Belgian defused Marcel Sabitzer's final attempt with a strong save.

The semi-final between Real Madrid and Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain will also take place in East Rutherford on Wednesday. The day before, Chelsea and Brazilian representative Fluminense will determine the second finalist at the same venue.

