  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Horror debut for coach Arbeloa Real Madrid make a fool of themselves in the Cup against a second division team

SDA

14.1.2026 - 23:13

Real Madrid coach Alvaro Arbeloa starts with a defeat in the Cup against a second division team
Real Madrid coach Alvaro Arbeloa starts with a defeat in the Cup against a second division team
Keystone

Coach Alvaro Arbeloa's debut at Real Madrid was a complete failure. The Whites lost 3-2 to second-division side Albacete Balompie in the last 16 of the Cup.

Keystone-SDA

14.01.2026, 23:13

14.01.2026, 23:21

There was hardly any difference in class to be seen throughout the game. Real created few scoring chances against the 17th-placed team in the Segunda Division, with the hosts even having the better opportunities.

The game was decided in a turbulent final phase. Gonzalo Garcia equalized for Real in the 91st minute, before Jefté Betancor scored his second three minutes later. The 32-year-old created a sensation with a shot into the far corner.

More from the department

Bundesliga. Bayern turn the game around in Cologne ++ Heavy defeat for Elvedi's Gladbach

BundesligaBayern turn the game around in Cologne ++ Heavy defeat for Elvedi's Gladbach

Controversial VAR scene. Boteli and Chouaref fire Sion to a 2-0 win over bottom club Winterthur

Controversial VAR sceneBoteli and Chouaref fire Sion to a 2-0 win over bottom club Winterthur

Africa Cup highlights. Mané sends Senegal into the final against Egypt

Africa Cup highlightsMané sends Senegal into the final against Egypt