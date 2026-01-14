Real Madrid coach Alvaro Arbeloa starts with a defeat in the Cup against a second division team Keystone

Coach Alvaro Arbeloa's debut at Real Madrid was a complete failure. The Whites lost 3-2 to second-division side Albacete Balompie in the last 16 of the Cup.

There was hardly any difference in class to be seen throughout the game. Real created few scoring chances against the 17th-placed team in the Segunda Division, with the hosts even having the better opportunities.

The game was decided in a turbulent final phase. Gonzalo Garcia equalized for Real in the 91st minute, before Jefté Betancor scored his second three minutes later. The 32-year-old created a sensation with a shot into the far corner.