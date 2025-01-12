Real Madrid will face FC Barcelona in the final of the Spanish Super Cup on Sunday. blue Sport spoke to Real expert Nils Kern about the Madrilenians.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you Vinícius Júnior is one of Real Madrid's top performers. Despite this, his swallows and provocations towards opponents repeatedly cause head-shaking.

Nils Kern, editor-in-chief of "realtotal", is of the opinion that Real must appease the superstar.

In the interview, Kern also talks about a possible transfer of Trent Alexander-Arnold and the expiring contract of veteran Luka Modrić. Show more

Real Madrid go in search of their second title of the season on Sunday evening. After lifting the UEFA Super Cup, the madridistas will also be aiming to lift the Spanish Super Cup trophy against FC Barcelona.

Although the Madrilenians are already chasing titles, Carlo Ancelotti's team are still not getting everything right this season.

blue Sport spoke to a Real expert about Real Madrid. Nils Kern is editor-in-chief of "realtotal" and knows the club inside out.

Nils Kern on ...

... possible transfers of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alphonso Davies

"Real and Ancelotti are not necessarily known for winter transfers. So I don't think they'll get Alexander-Arnold now. If they do, it's more likely to be in the summer, like Davies. However, I don't see Alexander-Arnold wanting to leave Liverpool now or in the summer, now that things are on the up again. Trent, like Davies, is an option. But I don't see a transfer as likely as many people think now. Real Madrid could also just be a bargaining chip in the contract negotiations with the clubs."

... the expiring contract of Luka Modrić

"Luka Modrić will receive an offer from Real to extend his contract with them. For him, it depends on whether he is still happy with the role of backup. He is no longer a regular, but is still allowed to start every fourth game. Modric is also important for the dressing room. I think he wants to extend his contract. He has often said that he only really wants to finish his career at Real Madrid."

... Vinícius Júnior

"A lot of people say that his blatantly unsympathetic side prevented him from winning the Ballon d'Or. He can't get to grips with things like swallows, provoking opponents, knocking the ball away and so on. But at the end of the day, he doesn't have to put up with everything when he is once again racially insulted. And: he's also been the most fouled player in the league in recent years. But yes, Real have to make sure they keep him a bit cooler. Being a role model is certainly an issue. Nevertheless, there are many, many, many children in Spain who run around in Vini jerseys."