"Now a new adventure begins" Real Madrid officially say goodbye to Carlo Ancelotti

SDA

23.5.2025 - 16:11

Keystone

What has been known for some time is now official at Real Madrid: the Ancelotti era is coming to an end. Xabi Alonso is to be presented as his successor on Monday.

Keystone-SDA

"Real Madrid and Carlo Ancelotti have reached an agreement to end his time as Real Madrid coach," the Champions League record winner announced. "Our club would like to express its gratitude and affection to one of the great legends of Real Madrid and world football", the statement continued.

According to the Spanish sports newspaper "Marca", the arrival of Ancelotti's successor Xabi Alonso, who is set to move from Leverkusen to Madrid, will be announced on Monday.

Ancelotti, who will become coach of the Brazilian national team, also made an emotional post on the X platform after his second term at Real. "Today we part ways again. Today I'm taking every single moment I've experienced in this wonderful second stage as Real Madrid coach back into my heart," wrote the Italian. "Now a new adventure begins, but my bond with Real Madrid is eternal. See you soon, madridistas."

The 65-year-old was Real Madrid coach first from 2013 to 2015 and then from 2021 onwards. During this time, he won the Champions League three times, the Spanish championship twice and the Spanish Cup twice.

