More than 1 billion euros Real Madrid sets new standards in turnover

SDA

22.1.2026 - 06:31

Real Madrid players celebrating (symbolic image)
Real Madrid players celebrating (symbolic image)
Keystone

Europe's football elite achieve record turnover. Real Madrid is the football club with the highest turnover in the world.

Keystone-SDA

22.01.2026, 06:31

22.01.2026, 08:08

Real Madrid has maintained its status as the world's top-selling football club. According to the annual study by auditing firm Deloitte, the Madrilenians generated a turnover of 1.161 billion euros in the 2024/25 financial year (previous year: 831 million euros). This puts the Spanish record champions at the top of the list ahead of FC Barcelona (EUR 975 million), Bayern Munich (EUR 861 million) and Paris Saint-Germain (EUR 837 million).

They are followed by Liverpool (836), Manchester City (829), Arsenal (822), Manchester United (793), Tottenham (673) and Chelsea (584), six representatives of the English Premier League. The 20 clubs with the highest turnover exceeded twelve billion euros for the first time, exceeding the previous year's figure by eleven percent.

European women's football is also continuing to grow. The club with the highest turnover is Arsenal with 25.6 million euros.

