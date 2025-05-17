  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

LaLiga Real Madrid sign Dean Huijsen

SDA

17.5.2025 - 13:47

Dean Huijsen played for Spain in the Nations League quarter-final against the Netherlands, his parents' home country
Dean Huijsen played for Spain in the Nations League quarter-final against the Netherlands, his parents' home country
Keystone

Real Madrid have strengthened their defense with the signing of Spanish international Dean Huijsen.

Keystone-SDA

17.05.2025, 13:47

17.05.2025, 13:52

The 20-year-old central defender has signed a five-year contract starting at the beginning of June, according to the Spanish club.

The 1.95 m tall Huijsen made his breakthrough with Bournemouth in the Premier League this season and made his first appearances for the Spanish national team this year. The transfer fee for the Spanish-Dutch dual national is the contractually agreed 50 million pounds (approx. 55 million Swiss francs), as Bournemouth stated.

Huijsen is already available to Real Madrid with future coach Xabi Alonso for the Club World Cup (June 14 to July 13).

More videos from the department

More from the department

Long-distance duel for relegation. Will Bayern help Heidenheim in Hoffenheim in the relegation battle?

Long-distance duel for relegationWill Bayern help Heidenheim in Hoffenheim in the relegation battle?

Victory with 3 goals difference needed. Can Dortmund still make it into the top flight?

Victory with 3 goals difference neededCan Dortmund still make it into the top flight?

Direct duel in the ticker. Champions League awaits the winner: Freiburg v Frankfurt

Direct duel in the tickerChampions League awaits the winner: Freiburg v Frankfurt