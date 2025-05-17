Dean Huijsen played for Spain in the Nations League quarter-final against the Netherlands, his parents' home country Keystone

Real Madrid have strengthened their defense with the signing of Spanish international Dean Huijsen.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 20-year-old central defender has signed a five-year contract starting at the beginning of June, according to the Spanish club.

The 1.95 m tall Huijsen made his breakthrough with Bournemouth in the Premier League this season and made his first appearances for the Spanish national team this year. The transfer fee for the Spanish-Dutch dual national is the contractually agreed 50 million pounds (approx. 55 million Swiss francs), as Bournemouth stated.

Huijsen is already available to Real Madrid with future coach Xabi Alonso for the Club World Cup (June 14 to July 13).

