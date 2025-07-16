  1. Residential Customers
Downtime unclear Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham undergoes shoulder surgery

Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid is currently injured.
Picture: David Klein/CSM via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Jude Bellingham was still on the ball at the Club World Cup, now he has gone under the knife. The downtime is uncertain.

DPA

16.07.2025, 18:35

Football star Jude Bellingham has undergone surgery on his left shoulder due to persistent problems. The operation on the shoulder joint, which had been planned for some time, was successful, the Spanish record champions Real Madrid announced. The England international will now begin a rehabilitation phase.

However, the club of new coach Xabi Alonso has not announced how long he will be out of action. Most recently, Spanish media had been talking about a forced break of up to three months. In that case, Bellingham would also miss England national team coach Thomas Tuchel's World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia in September.

Bellingham last played for Real at the Club World Cup in the USA. The Whites lost the semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain 4-0 with Bellingham in the starting eleven.

"Beaten up", "humiliated", "rolled down"European press rips Real to shreds after PSG defeat

