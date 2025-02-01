  1. Residential Customers
Video highlights Real Madrid stumble over Espanyol Barcelona

SDA

1.2.2025 - 23:19

Real Madrid lead the Spanish table by just one point after the 22nd round. The Champions League winners suffered their third defeat at Espanyol Barcelona.

Keystone-SDA

01.02.2025, 23:19

01.02.2025, 23:48

Carlos Romero scored in the 85th minute for FC Barcelona's relegation-threatened city rivals, who had just 24% possession, thwarted 21 shots on goal and hit the post twice.

It was Real's first league defeat since the beginning of December. Atlético Madrid (2-0 against Mallorca) closed the gap in the table as a result, while FC Barcelona can move to within four points with a win against Alaves on Sunday.

