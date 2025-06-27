Vinicius Junior put Real ahead after 40 minutes Keystone

Real Madrid qualify for the round of 16 at the Club World Cup in the USA with a 3-0 win over Salzburg. The Austrians are eliminated.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Real had to be patient in front of 60,000 spectators in the sold-out stadium in Philadelphia before they were able to convert their superiority into goals. Vinicius Junior opened the scoring after 40 minutes and Federico Valverde followed up on the Brazilian's assist in first-half stoppage time. The final goal was scored by Gonzalo Garcia in the 84th minute.

New coach Xabi Alonso's side, again without Kylian Mbappé who was ill, will face Juventus in the round of 16 in Miami on Tuesday.

Salzburg, who were level on four points with the Whites after the first two games, dropped to third place in the group after the clear defeat. Instead of the former Austrian champions, Al Hilal qualified for the knockout phase. The team from Saudi Arabia defeated Mexican representative Pachuca 2:0 in Nashville.

Al Hilal's opponents in the round of 16 will be Manchester City with Manuel Akanji in Orlando on Tuesday night.