Kylian Mbappé, Dani Ceballos and Vinicius Junior celebrate the 2-0 win Keystone

Real Madrid remain unbeaten in the Spanish championship under new coach Xabi Alonso. Despite being short-handed for a long time, the madridistas won 2:1 at Real Sociedad in the 4th round.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Kylian Mbappé, who made a convincing start to the season, was once again decisive with a goal (12') and the assist for Arda Güler's 2-0 (44'). Spanish international Dean Huijsen was shown the red card between the two goals. Real Sociedad only managed to score the equalizer after the break with a penalty converted by Mikel Oyarzabal.