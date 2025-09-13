  1. Residential Customers
Spain Real Madrid win with ten men

SDA

13.9.2025 - 18:37

Kylian Mbappé, Dani Ceballos and Vinicius Junior celebrate the 2-0 win
Keystone

Real Madrid remain unbeaten in the Spanish championship under new coach Xabi Alonso. Despite being short-handed for a long time, the madridistas won 2:1 at Real Sociedad in the 4th round.

Keystone-SDA

13.09.2025, 18:37

Kylian Mbappé, who made a convincing start to the season, was once again decisive with a goal (12') and the assist for Arda Güler's 2-0 (44'). Spanish international Dean Huijsen was shown the red card between the two goals. Real Sociedad only managed to score the equalizer after the break with a penalty converted by Mikel Oyarzabal.

