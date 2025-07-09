Consolation and jubilation: PSG striker Gonçalo Ramos hugs Real's goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois after the fourth counter-goal Keystone

Paris Saint-Germain follow Chelsea into the final of the Club World Cup in the USA. The Champions League winners gave Real Madrid a bitter lesson with a 4:0 win.

At the stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, where the New York Jets and Giants football teams usually play, the Champions League record winners around superstar Kylian Mbappé were reduced to dwarfs. After just ten minutes and hair-raising mistakes by Raul Asencio and Antonio Rüdiger respectively, a preliminary decision had already been made.

Fabian Ruiz and Ousmane Dembélé made it 1:0 and 2:0 for Paris Saint-Germain, with the Spanish international Ruiz scoring a second goal in the 24th minute. Real were well served with the 3-0 scoreline, their goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was the best man on the pitch.

The statistics at half-time spoke volumes: less than 25 percent possession for Real, no goals scored, completely overwhelmed by the ever-rotating and agile Parisians. New coach Xabi Alonso still has a lot of work to do in Madrid. Mbappé, who is still arguing with his former club PSG in court over millions of euros, also had a bitter afternoon.

In the second half, former star Luka Modric also made his last appearance with Real Madrid, which he led to six Champions League titles. This did not change the result, and PSG even increased the score to 4:0 shortly before the end.

Paris Saint-Germain are currently the measure of all things in European (and therefore world) football and will also be clear favorites against Chelsea on Sunday evening. In the preliminary round, the French side surprisingly lost to Botafogo, but since then they have scored 12-0 goals in four games on their way to the final of the newly expanded FIFA competition.

Paris Saint-Germain - Real Madrid 4:0 (3:0)

East Rutherford, New Jersey - refereed by Marciniak (POL). - Goals: 6 - Ruiz 1:0. 10 - Dembélé 2:0. 24 - Ruiz 3:0. 86 - Ramos 4:0.

