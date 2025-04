Arda Güler (left) scored the winning goal for Real Madrid in Getafe in the 21st minute with a spectacular shot Keystone

Real Madrid remain close to FC Barcelona in the title race. The Madrilenians squeezed to a narrow 1-0 win at suburban club Getafe thanks to a spectacular goal from Arda Güler (21st minute).

As a result, Real Madrid remain four points behind first-placed FC Barcelona with five rounds to go. The Clasico will be played in the cup final in Sevilla on Saturday. In the championship, the two arch-rivals also have another clash on May 11.