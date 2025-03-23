For the first time since the formation of its women's team five years ago, Real Madrid has won the Clasico against FC Barcelona.
Before Sunday's 3-1 away win in the championship, Real Madrid had lost 18 times in a row to their arch-rivals' women's team.
Real Madrid also needed luck for their debut against the Champions League winners of the last two years. Barça's supposed 2:1 in the 81st minute was wrongly disallowed due to offsides. As there is no video referee in La Liga F, the decision could not be corrected. A little later, Scotland's Caroline Weir made sure of Real's victory with a brace.
FC Barcelona, who played with Switzerland's Sydney Schertenleib in the first half, remain four points ahead of Real Madrid after their second defeat of the season and thus on course for a 17th consecutive league title with seven rounds to go.