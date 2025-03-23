Sydney Schertenleib lost the Clasico with FC Barcelona Keystone

For the first time since the formation of its women's team five years ago, Real Madrid has won the Clasico against FC Barcelona.

Before Sunday's 3-1 away win in the championship, Real Madrid had lost 18 times in a row to their arch-rivals' women's team.

Real Madrid also needed luck for their debut against the Champions League winners of the last two years. Barça's supposed 2:1 in the 81st minute was wrongly disallowed due to offsides. As there is no video referee in La Liga F, the decision could not be corrected. A little later, Scotland's Caroline Weir made sure of Real's victory with a brace.

FC Barcelona, who played with Switzerland's Sydney Schertenleib in the first half, remain four points ahead of Real Madrid after their second defeat of the season and thus on course for a 17th consecutive league title with seven rounds to go.