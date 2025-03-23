  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

After 18 defeats in a row Real Madrid's women win the Clasico for the first time

SDA

23.3.2025 - 15:48

Sydney Schertenleib lost the Clasico with FC Barcelona
Sydney Schertenleib lost the Clasico with FC Barcelona
Keystone

For the first time since the formation of its women's team five years ago, Real Madrid has won the Clasico against FC Barcelona.

Keystone-SDA

23.03.2025, 15:48

23.03.2025, 16:08

Before Sunday's 3-1 away win in the championship, Real Madrid had lost 18 times in a row to their arch-rivals' women's team.

Real Madrid also needed luck for their debut against the Champions League winners of the last two years. Barça's supposed 2:1 in the 81st minute was wrongly disallowed due to offsides. As there is no video referee in La Liga F, the decision could not be corrected. A little later, Scotland's Caroline Weir made sure of Real's victory with a brace.

FC Barcelona, who played with Switzerland's Sydney Schertenleib in the first half, remain four points ahead of Real Madrid after their second defeat of the season and thus on course for a 17th consecutive league title with seven rounds to go.

More from the department

Germany. Livia Peng in the German Cup final in front of a record crowd

GermanyLivia Peng in the German Cup final in front of a record crowd

Parting is fixed. Thiago Motta no longer coach of Juventus Turin

Parting is fixedThiago Motta no longer coach of Juventus Turin

Torn anterior cruciate ligament. Switzerland international Alvyn Sanches out for several months

Torn anterior cruciate ligamentSwitzerland international Alvyn Sanches out for several months