Real Madrid beat Atlético Madrid in the Super Cup semi-final. The final will be El Clásico. Real coach Xabi Alonso's first title beckons.

Real Madrid with star coach Xabi Alonso has followed FC Barcelona into the final of the Spanish Super Cup. The Whites won their semi-final in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia 2:1 (1:0) against city rivals Atlético Madrid. Barça had already booked their place in the final on Wednesday with a 5:0 victory in their clash with Athletic Bilbao. The final will also take place in Jeddah on Sunday (20:00).

Uruguayan international Federico Valverde scored with a free-kick in the second minute and Rodrygo after the break (55') to put Real on the road to victory in an evenly-matched game. Although Atlético quickly made it 1-2 with a header from Norwegian Alexander Sørloth (58'), coach Diego Simeone's side were unable to equalize.

Alonso still in with a chance of winning his first title

Siemone's opposite number Alonso, meanwhile, still has the chance to celebrate his first title as Real coach on Sunday and silence the critics, at least for the time being. A few weeks ago, according to media reports, the former Bayer Leverkusen coach was on the verge of quitting. The 44-year-old moved to the Whites from Leverkusen last summer.

