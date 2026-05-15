Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has apparently followed up his big promise with action. After the Real boss announced during the presidential elections that he would offer 150 million euros for a world star if he was successfully re-elected, the Whites made their move on Tuesday.

Or at least they tried to. According to the club's official statement, the target of the mega-bid was Atlético attacker Julian Alvarez.

"Real Madrid C. F. announces that, following today's board meeting, the club has made an offer of 150 million euros to Club Atlético de Madrid for the transfer rights of the player Julian Alvarez", reads a brief statement on the club's website.

Real added: "After examining and evaluating the offer, Club Atlético de Madrid thanked us for the offer made as part of the good relations between the two clubs and rejected it, citing the player's release clause."