Florentino Perez, owner of Real Madrid Keystone

Florentino Pérez is looking for a successor to Alvaro Arbeloa on the Real Madrid coaching bench. Among the favorites is an old acquaintance: José Mourinho.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Real Madrid are looking for a replacement for Alvaro Arbeloa, who was promoted following the departure of Xabi Alonso.

Florentino Pérez seems to want to rely on the one former Real coach: José Mourinho.

The Real president has personally taken the selection into his own hands. Show more

Amid the turmoil at Real Madrid following the dismissal of Xabi Alonso, rumors are already circulating about the club's possible options for Alonso's successor, Álvaro Arbeloa.

José Mourinho is once again the topic of conversation in Madrid. As reported by "The Athletic" and "beinsports", the Portuguese is said to have the best chance of succeeding Arbeloa in the summer.

According to the reports, Real president Florentino Pérez is said to have personally overseen the selection process and chosen "The Special One" as the right man to get the club back on the road to success. As he did once before during his time at the Whites between 2010 and 2013.

Mourinho's time at Real

During his time in the Spanish capital, the Portuguese won a championship and once the Copa del Rey against Pep Guardiola's FC Barcelona. In the Champions League, Real always failed to reach the semi-finals against Barcelona, Bayern Munich and, in Mourinho's final year, Borussia Dortmund.

José Mourinho has been at the helm of Benfica Lisbon since September 2025. Keystone

Pérez is said to be hoping that Mourinho is the one who can lead the Madrilenians back to the European throne. To lead the success-accustomed royals to the coveted 16th Champions League title.

Mourinho has an exit clause at Benfica

The 63-year-old is actually still under contract with Benfica Lisbon until 2027, but is said to have an exit clause of just under CHF 2.8 million. Should Florentino Pérez actually make a serious move in the summer, this exit clause should not be too much of a hurdle for Real.

In addition to Mourinho, other big names are being touted in the Spanish media as possible candidates for the job in Madrid. These include Mauricio Pochettino (national coach of the USA), Massimiliano Allegri (AC Milan), Didier Deschamps (national coach of France) and Sebastian Hoeness (VfB Stuttgart).