Spain Real prevent Barça's sofa championship celebrations with last-minute win

SDA

15.5.2025 - 06:07

Jacobo Ramon celebrates after scoring the last-minute winner to make it 2-1 against Mallorca
Jacobo Ramon celebrates after scoring the last-minute winner to make it 2-1 against Mallorca
Keystone

Real Madrid postpone FC Barcelona's championship celebrations in dramatic fashion. The defending champions celebrate a 2-1 win at home to Mallorca thanks to a last-minute goal.

Keystone-SDA

15.05.2025, 06:07

Jacobo Ramon's goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time redeemed the Whites, who closed the gap on FC Barcelona in the table to four points. If the Catalans win the city derby at Espanyol this Thursday (9.30pm), their 29th championship will still be out of their reach.

Mallorca's Martin Valjent (11) gave the visitors the lead with his team's only shot on goal in the first half. Star striker Kylian Mbappé (68) equalized for the superior but often hapless Madrilenians. If Real had lost, the championship would have been mathematically unassailable for Barcelona.

