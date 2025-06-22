Jude Bellingham put Real Madrid 1:0 in front. IMAGO/Sportimage

Despite being short-handed for a long time, Real Madrid beat Mexican side Pachuca 3-1 at the Club World Cup in the USA, while Juventus Turin beat Wydad Casablanca from Morocco 4-1.

Real Madrid had started the era of coach Xabi Alonso with a disappointing 1-1 draw against Al-Hilal. Now there was the first victory, although the Madrilenians had to play outnumbered from the 7th minute against Pacucha in Charlotte. Raul Asencio was shown the red card after pulling Salomon Rondon to the ground in front of the penalty area.

In the expected goals statistics, the Mexicans scored 1.07 (1.54 in total) in the first half, compared to 0.71 (1.06) for Real. Nevertheless, the Whites led 2-0 at the break thanks to goals from Jude Bellingham (35') and Arda Güler. In the 18th minute, Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois twice prevented the score from going 0-1, first saving a powerful shot from Kenedy, then the Belgian was also on hand to save Alan Bautista's follow-up shot from close range.

In the second half, Pacucha came close to scoring several times before Federico Valverde made it 3-0 in the 70th minute. The Mexicans' great effort was rewarded in the 80th minute. Elias Montiel scored after Madrid's Aurélien Tchouaméni had made a crucial deflection. Pacucha recorded no fewer than eleven shots on goal, compared to three for Real! That says it all.

Pacucha can no longer reach the last 16 after their second defeat. Real face Salzburg in their final group game on Friday night.

Juventus confident again

Juventus Turin also had no trouble against Wydad. The Turin side were already two goals up after 16 minutes in Philadelphia. The 1:0 (6th) was an own goal by Abdelmounaim Boutouil, the 2:0 was scored by the 20-year-old Turk Kenan Yildiz, who also scored the 3:1 in the 69th minute and now has three goals at this tournament. The final goal was scored by Dusan Vlahovic in stoppage time with a converted penalty. Thembinkosi Lorch was responsible for the Moroccans' final goal.

Juventus had already won their first match against Al-Ain from the United Arab Emirates by a clear 5:0. At the end of the preliminary round, defending champions Manchester City will be their opponents on Thursday. The Turin side are likely to face a much tougher challenge then.