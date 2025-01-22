The Champions League is entering the hot phase. PSG and Real secure important victories in the penultimate round of the league phase. Meanwhile, Man City face the threat of an early exit and Bayern suffer a heavy defeat.

Linus Hämmerli

Manchester City failed to gain any breathing space in the Champions League in the battle to advance to the knockout phase. The English champions lost at Paris Saint-Germain after taking a 2:0 lead.

Ousmane Dembélé, Bradley Barcola, João Neves and Gonçalo Ramos turned a 2-0 deficit into a 4-2 win in Paris from the 56th minute onwards. Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland scored for the Citizens, who had Manuel Akanji on the bench, shortly before the first goal.

Manchester City now go into their final game at home to FC Brugge from outside the top 24. They are two points behind VfB Stuttgart and Paris Saint-Germain, who meet on January 29, as well as the two clubs from Lisbon.

Real Madrid back on track - defeat for Bayern

Real Madrid can quietly hope for a direct place in the round of 16 again. The defending champions had no trouble in their 5:1 win at home against Salzburg. Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior scored twice for the Madrilenians, while Kylian Mbappé was also successful.

The Spanish champions, who are still reliant on outside support for a direct place in the round of 16, drew level on points with Bayern Munich. The Bundesliga leaders suffered their third defeat at Feyenoord Rotterdam (0:3) after conceding two goals in the first half.

First win for Leipzig

RB Leipzig picked up their first points at the seventh attempt. The Bundesliga club won 2:1 at home against Sporting Lisbon, with Yussuf Poulsen scoring the winner in the 78th minute. Shortly beforehand, Sporting's initially rested goalscorer Viktor Gyökeres had equalized Benjamin Sesko's early opening goal.