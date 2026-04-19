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Spanish Cup Real Sociedad triumph on penalties against Atlético

SDA

19.4.2026 - 07:30

The Real Sociedad players celebrate winning the cup
The Real Sociedad players celebrate winning the cup
Keystone

Real Sociedad win the Spanish Cup. The Basques beat Atlético Madrid 4:3 on penalties in Seville.

Keystone-SDA

19.04.2026, 07:30

19.04.2026, 09:27

Two saves from goalkeeper Unai Marrero against Atlético stars Alexander Sörloth and Julian Alvarez right at the start of the final act were too much for the team of long-term coach Diego Simeone. Only Orri Oskarsson scored for the underdogs.

The Madrilenians had equalized twice beforehand. Alvarez scored in the 83rd minute to make it 2-2 and save his team for extra time. The Atlético striker only managed to hit the crossbar.

It was Real Sociedad's fourth cup win in the club's history after 1909, 1987 and 2020.

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