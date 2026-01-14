Xabi Alonso won't be giving Jude Bellingham any more instructions, at least in the near future. Imago

Jude Bellingham is fighting back. The 22-year-old is annoyed by "clowns" after the Whites parted company with coach Xabi Alonso. The Englishman also sends words of thanks.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Jude Bellingham has described media reports about alleged tensions with former coach Xabi Alonso as a "load of crap" and accused the press of spreading misinformation for clicks.

The reports claimed that Bellingham and several other stars had questioned Alonso's tactics and had a bad relationship with the coach.

Bellingham also thanked Alonso on Instagram and wished him all the best for the future. Show more

Superstar Jude Bellingham has attacked the media with fierce words following the departure of coach Xabi Alonso from Real Madrid. "Up until now I've let too much of it pass, always hoping that the truth will come out in its own time. But honestly... what a load of crap," wrote the former Borussia Dortmund professional in his app "JB5"."I really feel sorry for the people who hang on every word of these clowns and their 'sources'."

Bellingham criticizes "misinformation for clicks"

The post refers to media reports. There it had been said that Bellingham was one of the players who did not believe in Alonso's tactics and ideas. There were also reports of a strained relationship between the coach and some of the stars.

"Don't believe everything you read. At some point these people will be held accountable for spreading such damaging misinformation for clicks and controversy," said 22-year-old Bellingham.

Words of thanks to Alonso

Alonso had to leave after just over six months at the Whites following too many uninspiring performances by the team and the loss of the Supercopa final against FC Barcelona. Álvaro Arbeloa, previously coach of the second team, has now taken over. Real had success with a similar constellation in 2016, when Zinédine Zidane was promoted to the star ensemble as coach of the second team. However, the careers of the two football coaches are not comparable.

Bellingham posted a photo showing him and Alonso with happy faces. Bellingham addressed kind words to the former successful Leverkusen coach. "Thanks for everything, mister," said Bellingham. In a post on Instagram, the England international added: "It's been a pleasure, all the best for your future!"

instagram.com/stories/judebellingham/

You might also be interested in this