Kylian Mbappé turns the Champions League match in Piraeus around within seven minutes in the first half - and sets an exclamation mark in the battle for the top scorer crown with his hat-trick.

Syl Battistuzzi

The Georgios Karaiskakis stadium shook for the first time in the 8th minute when Chiquinho fired the ball into the left corner with a powerful shot. Real goalkeeper Lunin was unable to prevent the shot and the hosts took a deserved lead.

The Whites equalized out of nowhere in the 22nd minute: from the left touchline, Vinícius Junior played a wonderful pass behind the Greek backline with his far post. Kylian Mbappé runs in, lays the ball off and, under pressure, slips the ball past Tzolakis and into the net.

The Frenchman doubled his tally just 122 seconds later: Trent Alexander-Arnold has plenty of space on the right and passes through to Arda Güler. The Turkish international crossed with the first touch and found the head of the completely free Mbappé, who headed in from a central position eight meters out.

Less than five minutes later, the 26-year-old completed his treble: after a beautiful pass into the deep by Eduardo Camavinga, the goal scorer flicks the ball into the bottom right corner from a half-left position. A classic hat-trick in seven minutes (exactly 6 minutes and 42 seconds) for the Real superstar!

In the history of the top flight, he is second only to Mo Salah (Liverpool v Rangers - 6 minutes and 12 seconds), with Bafetimbi Gomis (Lyon v Zagreb - 8 minutes and 49 seconds) in third place.

The 2018 World Cup winner now has eight goals and leads the scoring charts in the Champions League season.