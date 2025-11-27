  1. Residential Customers
Video of the treble Real star Kylian Mbappé with lightning hat-trick for the record books

Syl Battistuzzi

27.11.2025

Kylian Mbappé turns the Champions League match in Piraeus around within seven minutes in the first half - and sets an exclamation mark in the battle for the top scorer crown with his hat-trick.

27.11.2025, 07:00

27.11.2025, 07:07

The Georgios Karaiskakis stadium shook for the first time in the 8th minute when Chiquinho fired the ball into the left corner with a powerful shot. Real goalkeeper Lunin was unable to prevent the shot and the hosts took a deserved lead.

The Whites equalized out of nowhere in the 22nd minute: from the left touchline, Vinícius Junior played a wonderful pass behind the Greek backline with his far post. Kylian Mbappé runs in, lays the ball off and, under pressure, slips the ball past Tzolakis and into the net.

The Frenchman doubled his tally just 122 seconds later: Trent Alexander-Arnold has plenty of space on the right and passes through to Arda Güler. The Turkish international crossed with the first touch and found the head of the completely free Mbappé, who headed in from a central position eight meters out.

Less than five minutes later, the 26-year-old completed his treble: after a beautiful pass into the deep by Eduardo Camavinga, the goal scorer flicks the ball into the bottom right corner from a half-left position. A classic hat-trick in seven minutes (exactly 6 minutes and 42 seconds) for the Real superstar!

Only Salah was quicker

In the history of the top flight, he is second only to Mo Salah (Liverpool v Rangers - 6 minutes and 12 seconds), with Bafetimbi Gomis (Lyon v Zagreb - 8 minutes and 49 seconds) in third place.

In the 60th minute, Vini Jr. leaves an opponent standing on the left and passes into the box to Mbappé, who slots into the right-hand corner under pressure for his fourth personal goal.

The 2018 world champion now has nine goals and leads the scoring charts in the Champions League season. Overall, Mbappé is already sixth in the all-time goalscorer list with 64 goals.

The Champions League record goalscorers

The Champions League record goalscorers
The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>1st Cristiano Ronaldo</strong>: 140 goals. Clubs: Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus Turin.

1st Cristiano Ronaldo: 140 goals. Clubs: Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus Turin.

Image: Keystone

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>2. Lionel Messi</strong>: 129 goals. Clubs: Paris Saint-Germain, FC Barcelona.

2. Lionel Messi: 129 goals. Clubs: Paris Saint-Germain, FC Barcelona.

Image: Getty

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>3. Robert Lewandowski</strong>: 105 goals. Clubs: FC Barcelona, FC Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund.

3. Robert Lewandowski: 105 goals. Clubs: FC Barcelona, FC Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund.

Image: KEYSTONE

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>4. Karim Benzema</strong>: 90 goals. Clubs: Al-Ittihad, Real Madrid, Olympique Lyon.

4. Karim Benzema: 90 goals. Clubs: Al-Ittihad, Real Madrid, Olympique Lyon.

Image: Keystone

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>5. Raúl González Blanco</strong>: 71 goals. Clubs: FC Schalke, Real Madrid.

5. Raúl González Blanco: 71 goals. Clubs: FC Schalke, Real Madrid.

Image: Keystone

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>6. Kylian Mbappé</strong>: 64 goals. Clubs: Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, AS Monaco.

6. Kylian Mbappé: 64 goals. Clubs: Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, AS Monaco.

Image: Piotr Nowak/PAP/dpa

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>6. Thomas Müller</strong>: 57 goals. Club: FC Bayern Munich.

6. Thomas Müller: 57 goals. Club: FC Bayern Munich.

Image: Getty

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>8. Ruud van Nistelrooy</strong>: 56 goals. Clubs: Real Madrid, Manchester United, PSV Eindhoven.

8. Ruud van Nistelrooy: 56 goals. Clubs: Real Madrid, Manchester United, PSV Eindhoven.

Image: Keystone

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>9. Erling Haaland</strong>: 54 goals. Clubs: Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund, Salzburg.

9. Erling Haaland: 54 goals. Clubs: Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund, Salzburg.

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>10. Thierry Henry</strong>: 50 goals. Clubs: FC Barcelona, FC Arsenal, AS Monaco, FC Arsenal.

10. Thierry Henry: 50 goals. Clubs: FC Barcelona, FC Arsenal, AS Monaco, FC Arsenal.

Image: Keystone

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>11. Mohamed Salah:</strong> 48 goals. Clubs: Liverpool, AS Roma, Chelsea, FC Basel.

11. Mohamed Salah: 48 goals. Clubs: Liverpool, AS Roma, Chelsea, FC Basel.

Image: Getty

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>11. Zlatan Ibrahimovic</strong>: 48 goals. Clubs: Milan, Manchester United (editor's note: no goals), Paris Saint-Germain, FC Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juventus Turin, Ajax Amsterdam.

11. Zlatan Ibrahimovic: 48 goals. Clubs: Milan, Manchester United (editor's note: no goals), Paris Saint-Germain, FC Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juventus Turin, Ajax Amsterdam.

Image: Getty

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>11. Andriy Shevchenko</strong>: 48 goals. Clubs: Dynamo Kiev, Chelsea, AC Milan.

11. Andriy Shevchenko: 48 goals. Clubs: Dynamo Kiev, Chelsea, AC Milan.

Image: Keystone

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>14. Filippo Inzaghi:</strong> 46 goals. Clubs: AC MIlan, Juventus Turin.

14. Filippo Inzaghi: 46 goals. Clubs: AC MIlan, Juventus Turin.

Image: Keystone

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>15. Harry Kane</strong>: 45 goals. Clubs: Bayern Munich, Tottenham.

15. Harry Kane: 45 goals. Clubs: Bayern Munich, Tottenham.

Image: Imago

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>16. Didier Drogba</strong>: 44 goals. Clubs: Galatasaray, Chelsea, Marseille.

16. Didier Drogba: 44 goals. Clubs: Galatasaray, Chelsea, Marseille.

Image: Keystone

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>17. Antoine Griezmann</strong>: 43 goals. Atlético Madrid, Barcelona.

17. Antoine Griezmann: 43 goals. Atlético Madrid, Barcelona.

Image: Getty

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>17th Neymar:</strong> 43 goals. Clubs: Paris Saint-Germain, FC Barcelona.

17th Neymar: 43 goals. Clubs: Paris Saint-Germain, FC Barcelona.

Image: Keystone

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>19. Alessandro Del Piero</strong>: 42 goals. Club: Juventus Turin.

19. Alessandro Del Piero: 42 goals. Club: Juventus Turin.

Image: Keystone

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>20. Sergio Agüero</strong>: 41 goals. Clubs: FC Barcelona (editor's note: no goals), Manchester City, Atlético Madrid.

20. Sergio Agüero: 41 goals. Clubs: FC Barcelona (editor's note: no goals), Manchester City, Atlético Madrid.

Image: Keystone

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>21. Edinson Cavani</strong>: 35 goals. Clubs: Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Napoli.

21. Edinson Cavani: 35 goals. Clubs: Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Napoli.

Image: Keystone

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>22nd Fernando Morientes</strong>: 33 goals. Clubs: Marseille (editor's note: no goals), Valencia, Liverpool, Real Madrid, AS Monaco.

22nd Fernando Morientes: 33 goals. Clubs: Marseille (editor's note: no goals), Valencia, Liverpool, Real Madrid, AS Monaco.

Image: Keystone

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>23. Arjen Robben</strong>: 31 goals. Clubs: Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Chelsea, PSV Eindhoven.

23. Arjen Robben: 31 goals. Clubs: Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Chelsea, PSV Eindhoven.

Image: Keystone

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>24. Kakà:</strong> 30 goals. Clubs: Real Madrid, AC Milan.

24. Kakà: 30 goals. Clubs: Real Madrid, AC Milan.

Image: Keystone

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>24. Wayne Rooney:</strong> 30 goals. Club: Manchester United.

24. Wayne Rooney: 30 goals. Club: Manchester United.

Image: Keystone

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>24. Samuel Eto'o</strong>: 30 goals. Chelsea, Inter, Barcelona, Mallorca.

24. Samuel Eto'o: 30 goals. Chelsea, Inter, Barcelona, Mallorca.

Image: Keystone

