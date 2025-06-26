Kylian Mbappé is back on the pitch. imago

So far, Kylian Mbappé has been unable to take part in the Club World Cup. A gastrointestinal infection affected the Real Madrid star striker so badly that he lost several kilograms in just a few days. Now he is training again.

Jan Arnet

Almost a week after his severe illness, new details have come to light: according to the Spanish newspaper "Marca ", Real striker Mbappé suffered from severe gastroenteritis and has lost almost five kilos.

It is unclear where the 25-year-old caught the virus. The assumption is that the infection occurred in Madrid, before his departure to Miami. Mbappé initially trained normally with the team there - but his condition deteriorated drastically at the hotel. He even had to be taken to a clinic. The incubation period suggests that he had already been infected before the trip.

Mbappé is training again

The French superstar is now feeling better: at the beginning of the week, he completed his first sessions in the fitness room and trained individually. He was also spotted walking on the beach, as pictures on social media show.

Mbappe taking a walk on the beach after feeling a little better, also took a photo with a fan



— Tolovekm/IG pic.twitter.com/K1MON8wzI6 — Real Madrid Info ³⁶ (@RMadridInfo) June 22, 2025

Mbappé wrote on Instagram on Thursday night (Swiss time): "Back at last." He also posted pictures showing him training on the pitch. Whether he will play in the decisive group match at the Club World Cup against Salzburg on Friday night remains questionable - the weight loss may still weigh too heavily.

Real need a win against the Austrians to secure top spot in the group. A defeat would mean elimination.