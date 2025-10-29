Real Madrid's Vinícius Jr. made headlines in the Clásico with an emotional outburst. After his substitution, he disappeared in frustration - and has now apologized to the fans, team and club management.

Syl Battistuzzi

Vinícius Jr. caused quite a stir among his own fans in the Clásico when he was apparently not at all happy with his substitution in the 72nd minute. He started off lamenting in a rage and then went straight to the dressing room. Coach Xabi Alonso, however, reacted calmly after the match.

"I remember a lot of good things about Vini. I don't want to be distracted from the essentials, but these are things we'll talk about," he said. Behind the scenes, however, the coach may have chosen different words.

The Brazilian took to social media on Thursday: "Today I want to apologize to all madridistas for my reaction when I was substituted in the Clásico. As I did personally during today's training session, I'd also like to apologize once again to my team-mates, the club and the president", wrote the 25-year-old.

Vinícius continued: "Sometimes I'm overcome with passion because I always want to win and help my team. My fighting spirit comes from my love for this club and everything it stands for. I promise to continue fighting every second for the good of Real Madrid, as I have done since day one."