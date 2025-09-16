  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

All the games, all the goals Real win despite Carvajal's outburst ++ Disgrace for Benfica ++ Tottenham win three

Patrick Lämmle

16.9.2025

The first six games of the new Champions League campaign are history. Here are all the highlights from Tuesday's games.

16.09.2025, 20:45

16.09.2025, 23:14

The best scenes of the evening in the video

8-goal festival in the 2nd half. Juve equalize game against BVB with 2 goals in stoppage time

8-goal festival in the 2nd halfJuve equalize game against BVB with 2 goals in stoppage time

  • Liveticker
    New posts
  • Liveticker closed

  • 86th minute: Benfica - Qarabag 2:3

  • 81st minute: Real - Marseille 2:1

  • 72nd minute: Real - Marseille 1:1

  • 50th minute: Real - Marseille 1:1

  • 48th minute: Benfica - Qarabag 2:2

  • 33rd minute: Benfica - Qarabag 2:1

  • 30th minute: Benfica - Qarabag 2:1

  • 29th minute: Real - Marseille 1:1

  • 22nd minute: Real - Marseille 0:1

  • 16th minute: Benfica - Qarabag 2:0

  • 6th minute: Benfica - Qarabag 1:0

  • 4th minute: Tottenham - Villarreal 1:0

  • 2nd minute: Real - Marseille 0:0

  • 0.

  • 0.

  • 0.

    • Show more

Champions League

Competition. Here you can win the new Champions League ball

CompetitionHere you can win the new Champions League ball

The precious jokers are on target. Martinelli and Trossard fire Arsenal to victory

The precious jokers are on targetMartinelli and Trossard fire Arsenal to victory

Surprise at the start of the Champions League. PSV Eindhoven lose at home to Union Saint-Gilloise

Surprise at the start of the Champions LeaguePSV Eindhoven lose at home to Union Saint-Gilloise

High praise for UEFA decision. Didi Hamann:

High praise for UEFA decisionDidi Hamann: "This is the best thing they've done in recent years"

Super League. Servette extends with Rouiller

Super LeagueServette extends with Rouiller