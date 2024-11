Eder Militão suffers a cruciate ligament tear in his right knee in Real Madrid's championship match against Osasuna, his club announces. The Brazilian is therefore likely to miss the rest of the season.

Eder Militão had already missed almost the entire last season due to a cruciate ligament rupture. A second Real Madrid defender, Dani Carvajal, is currently recovering from a cruciate ligament rupture. The Spanish international suffered the serious injury a month ago.

Eder Militão suffered the injury in the first half against Osasuna without any intervention from the opponent Keystone

