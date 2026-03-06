  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Video highlights Shaky win for Real: Valverde scores in stoppage time

dpa

6.3.2026 - 23:18

Real Madrid weaken, Vigo hit the post - and then Valverde scores at the last second. The Whites can still hope in the title race.

DPA

06.03.2026, 23:18

07.03.2026, 08:10

A goal in stoppage time saved Real Madrid from the next setback in the Spanish title race. In the dress rehearsal for the Champions League round of 16 against Manchester City, the Whites salvaged a 2:1 victory at Celta Vigo late on, as Fede Valverde scored with a deflected shot (90.+4). Coach Alvaro Arbeloa's team are now one point behind leaders FC Barcelona in the table, but have already played one game more than the Catalans.

Aurelien Tchouameni put the Madrilenians ahead in the eleventh minute from a corner kick. However, Borja Iglesias equalized a quarter of an hour later. Real were uninspired for long stretches and were even lucky shortly before the end when a shot from Vigo's Iago Aspas hit the post. At the other end, Valverde then secured the visitors' success with a lot of luck.

More sport

Blue expert protects FCB star. Zuberbühler:

Blue expert protects FCB starZuberbühler: "I'm taking Shaqiri completely out of the firing line"

Super League. Bern derby in the Wankdorf, chasing duel in eastern Switzerland

Super LeagueBern derby in the Wankdorf, chasing duel in eastern Switzerland

World Cup qualifiers. Switzerland clearly favored away against Malta

World Cup qualifiersSwitzerland clearly favored away against Malta