New spectator record at a Women's European Championship. KEYSTONE

The tournament organizers are delighted with full stadiums and record viewing figures. According to UEFA, a total of more than 400 million people watched the matches on screen before the final, with 657,291 fans attending the matches live.

DPA dpa

29 of the 31 matches were sold out, UEFA announced. The 657,291 spectators counted represent a record for a women's European Championship tournament. In Basel, more than 34,000 fans watched the thrilling final in the - logically sold-out - St. Jakob-Park, in which the English defeated the favored Spanish in a penalty shoot-out.

The tournament also surpassed the 2022 European Championship in England, which was played at Old Trafford in Manchester and Wembley Stadium in London. At that time, 574,875 fans attended the matches. UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin spoke of an "important milestone in the development of women's football". "But this is just the beginning."

Čeferin himself was also present at the final. Several royals also honored the Joggeli. Prince William came with daughter Charlotte, and La Furia Roja also had aristocratic support with the two Spanish princesses Leonor and Sofia.

Significantly more fans than in England

UEFA reported that around 35% of tickets were bought by fans from outside Switzerland. Over 160 nationalities were represented among the ticket holders. 95,000 fans took part in local fan marches and one million people visited the fan zones. The high expectations for the tournament were exceeded, said UEFA Women's Football Director Nadine Kessler.

The European Women's Championship in Switzerland is setting records on site and on television Keystone

The European Women's Football Championship also drew many viewers to the television. Before the final, UEFA expected a live audience of more than 400 million people. For the final, the association expected a worldwide audience of over 45 million.