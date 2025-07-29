New spectator record at a women's European Championship. KEYSTONE

The tournament organizers are delighted with full stadiums and record viewing figures. According to UEFA, a total of more than 400 million people watched the matches on TV before the final, with 657,291 fans attending the matches live.

29 of the 31 matches were sold out, UEFA announced. The 657,291 spectators counted represent a record for a women's European Championship tournament. In Basel, more than 34,000 fans watched the thrilling final in the - logically sold-out - St. Jakob-Park, in which England defeated the favored Spaniards in a penalty shoot-out.

The tournament also surpassed the 2022 European Championship in England, which was played at Old Trafford in Manchester and Wembley Stadium in London. At that time, 574,875 fans attended the matches. UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin spoke of an "important milestone in the development of women's football". "But this is just the beginning."

Čeferin himself was also present at the final. Several royals also honored the Joggeli. Prince William came with daughter Charlotte, and La Furia Roja also had aristocratic support with the two Spanish princesses Leonor and Sofia.

More TV viewers than for the men

UEFA reports that around 35% of tickets were bought by fans from outside Switzerland. Over 160 nationalities were represented among the ticket holders. 95,000 fans took part in local fan marches and one million people visited the fan zones. The high expectations for the tournament were exceeded, said UEFA Women's Football Director Nadine Kessler.

The European Women's Football Championship also attracted many viewers to the television. Before the final, UEFA expected a live audience of more than 400 million people. For the final, the association expected a global audience of over 45 million.

As far as the TV figures in Switzerland are concerned, SRF reported on Monday that up to 1.36 million people watched live at peak times during the penalty shoot-out of the final match between England and Spain. This corresponds to a market share of 63.2 percent.

The previous top figure from the Switzerland-Spain quarter-final was thus pulverized at the end of the tournament in Switzerland. The match on Friday, July 18, 2025, had reached a peak of 956,000 viewers.

By comparison, the UEFA EURO 2024 men's final between England and Spain (1:2) last year reached 1.26 million people at its peak - but the game was over after 90 minutes.

"Up to 1.36 million people in front of the screens - that's the perfect, even grandiose end to a fantastic football tournament in Switzerland," says Roland Mägerle, Head of SRF Sport.