Xherdan Shaqiri scores a flawless hat-trick within ten minutes, despite Basel playing short-handed - putting FCB decisively on the road to victory. He even receives a standing ovation in Lugano at the end.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Basel outnumbered, the game in Lugano on a knife-edge - and then Xherdan Shaqiri comes on.

With a flawless hat-trick within ten minutes, the superstar crowns a magical night at the Cornaredo and brings FCB very close to the title. Show more

It was a wild first half. Uran Bislimi puts Lugano ahead early on in the 2nd minute, and three minutes later Albian Ajeti has already equalized. Unfortunately, the FCB attacker was shown a yellow card in the 42nd minute. The general mood at the Cornaredo was that Basel would find it very difficult in the second half against a Luganesi team that was confident on the ball.

But the spectators had not reckoned with Xherdan Shaqiri. In the 48th minute, the playmaker received the ball, shook off his opponent with a quick turn and easily slotted the ball into the net.

The crazy Shaqiri show

In the 51st minute, after Ticino lose possession, the 33-year-old switches with lightning speed and shoots the ball into the net over goalkeeper Sebastian Osigwe, who was standing too far in front of goal - another stroke of genius.

In the 57th minute, Anton Kade served him the ball in the penalty area, Shaq didn't hesitate for long and slotted home to make it 1:4 - a flawless hat-trick within ten minutes! Fun fact: It's the fastest away hat-trick in Super League history.

Xherdan Shaqiri excels at the Cornaredo. KEYSTONE

It is his second treble in the Super League in 123 games - he previously achieved this feat in November 2024 against Servette. At the same time, Shaqiri now has 18 goals for the season, making him the top scorer in the Super League. The 125-time international also has 20 assists to his name.

With 38 goals this season, Xherdan Shaqiri has now set a new Super League record since detailed data collection (2017/18). The previous record in this period was held by Jean-Pierre Nsame (35 goals in 2019/20).

FCB's number 10 then called it a day in the 89th minute. Shaqiri received a standing ovation from the 5,000-plus spectators - a more than deserved tribute to the match-winner, who almost single-handedly helped his team to victory.

And if Servette fail to pick up the three points against YB tomorrow, Basel will be sofa champions. It would be the crowning glory of a season in which FCB has regained its former strength after some difficult years. And also for Xherdan Shaqiri, who impressively demonstrated his exceptional class on home soil.