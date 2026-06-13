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Without veteran star Neymar Record-holding world champions Brazil face a tough test against African champions Morocco

SDA

13.6.2026 - 05:30

Carlo Ancelotti is tasked with waking Brazil’s national team—featuring Vini Jr.—from its slumber
Carlo Ancelotti is tasked with waking Brazil’s national team—featuring Vini Jr.—from its slumber
IMAGO/Sports Press Photo

In the early hours of Sunday morning (12:00 a.m.), record-breaking world champions Brazil make their first World Cup appearance—and face a tough challenge right off the bat. The Seleção takes on Morocco.

Keystone-SDA

13.06.2026, 05:30

13.06.2026, 07:53

Brazil has been chasing its sixth World Cup title since 2002—but this time, it’s not the clear favorite. Qualifying was bumpy, and only a few players on the roster are truly world-class. High hopes rest on attacking stars Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid) and Raphinha (FC Barcelona), but also on defensive leader Marquinhos of Paris Saint-Germain and Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Ancelotti, who has won the Champions League a total of five times with AC Milan and Real Madrid, is the fourth coach in the past three years. His mission is to finally unlock the Seleção’s potential. Goalkeeper Alisson is convinced that this can be achieved. “Everything has improved since Ancelotti joined us,” emphasized the 33-year-old Liverpool FC goalkeeper. “He has a strong presence and gives us the peace of mind to work.”

Injury concerns ahead of the tournament

But even Ancelotti wasn’t immune to injuries. Rodrygo, Estevão, Eder Militão, and Wesley—all potential starters—were ruled out before the tournament. Veteran star Neymar, who has been plagued by injuries in recent years, was surprisingly called up for the World Cup, but he will miss the opening match against Morocco due to a calf injury.

Longer break looms. Neymar to miss Brazil's World Cup opener

Longer break loomsNeymar to miss Brazil's World Cup opener

Reigning African champions Morocco are hoping for the first upset of the tournament. Four years ago in Qatar, the Moroccans reached the semifinals, achieving the best result by an African team in World Cup history.

The “Lions of the Atlas” have a powerful squad, led by captain and Champions League winner Achraf Hakimi of Paris Saint-Germain and attacking midfielder Brahim Diaz of Real Madrid. Confidence is high. “At the 2026 World Cup, Morocco will once again make its mark on world soccer,” says goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.

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