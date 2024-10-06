Sion's Reto Ziegler becomes the oldest player ever to play on the pitch in the Super League with his performance in the 1-1 draw against Yverdon.

Syl Battistuzzi

FC Sion dominated their home game against Yverdon, but were once again harmless in attack for long periods. As a result, the Valais side had to settle for a 1-1 draw.

"It's a bit bitter, we could have done better. We created a lot of chances, but unfortunately we lacked the last pass, the last shot. But I'm not worried, I remember we had periods like this last year in the Challenge League. We've worked on it and we'll do better now," says Reto Ziegler in an interview with blue Sport.

Another positive aspect was that they didn't actually concede much at the back, according to the defensive boss. There was also something for the Sion captain to celebrate personally: at the age of 38 years and 263 days, Ziegler became the oldest outfield player in the Super League, which was founded in 2003, replacing Walter Samuel (38 years, 63 days). Ziegler is now the second-oldest player ever to be called up after FCZ goalkeeper Andris Vanins (40 years, 95 days).

Comeback after injury break

"I'm certainly proud," said the new record holder, who still has a contract in Valais until June 2025.

Nevertheless, he "imagined the season differently", explains the 35-time Swiss international. "I was injured for almost three months. I had to work on getting back fit. I didn't want to come back too quickly. But I actually feel good. After three months, things haven't actually gone too badly," Ziegler sums up.

Ziegler's performances last season were instrumental in FC Sion's return to the Super League. With nine goals, the defender was the second-highest scorer in the ranks of the 13-time cup winners in the Challenge League season behind Dejan Sorgic (16).