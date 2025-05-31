The Champions League is not only the elite event in European football in sporting terms. The premier league is also extremely lucrative financially. Thanks to the new competition format and UEFA's new distribution formula, the two finalists Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan have already earned more money in this competition than ever before.

In the end, the final champions could end up with record prize money of almost 150 million euros. By comparison, last year's winners Real Madrid took in 138.8 million in 2023/24. The winner of Saturday's final in Munich will receive €10.5 million. 4.0 million of this is officially a participation bonus for the UEFA Super Cup, i.e. the match against Europa League winners Tottenham Hotspur.

PSG or Inter - who will win the Champions League final? Keystone

Both teams have already taken in more than 135 million euros so far this season. This includes a starting bonus of 18.62 million euros each for the league phase. Because Inter played better at the start, won more games and finished fourth in the table, the Milanese took in more money during this phase than PSG, who only finished 15th. The knockout round, with successes in the round of 16, quarter-finals and semi-finals, then flushed another 57 million euros into the coffers.