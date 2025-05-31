The big showdown will take place in Munich on Saturday evening: Inter Milan will play Paris St. Germain in the Champions League final. Here's everything you need to know before kick-off at 9.00 pm.
-
Liveticker
-
Liveticker closed
-
Poll: Who will win the Champions League?
-
Record prize money awaits the winner
The Champions League is not only the elite event in European football in sporting terms. The premier league is also extremely lucrative financially. Thanks to the new competition format and UEFA's new distribution formula, the two finalists Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan have already earned more money in this competition than ever before.
In the end, the final champions could end up with record prize money of almost 150 million euros. By comparison, last year's winners Real Madrid took in 138.8 million in 2023/24. The winner of Saturday's final in Munich will receive €10.5 million. 4.0 million of this is officially a participation bonus for the UEFA Super Cup, i.e. the match against Europa League winners Tottenham Hotspur.
Both teams have already taken in more than 135 million euros so far this season. This includes a starting bonus of 18.62 million euros each for the league phase. Because Inter played better at the start, won more games and finished fourth in the table, the Milanese took in more money during this phase than PSG, who only finished 15th. The knockout round, with successes in the round of 16, quarter-finals and semi-finals, then flushed another 57 million euros into the coffers.
-
The Inter fans are already in a good mood
-
Sommer is the 16th Swiss to reach a major final - only 5 have lifted a trophy
Before Yann Sommer, 15 Swiss players had reached a European final. Who won? Who was in action? Click here for the overview.
-
Pavard: "We are very happy that Sommer is with us"
Inter defender Pavard talks about his time with Yann Sommer in Munich, his qualities and the big final ahead of the Champions League final.
-
"I really appreciate Donnarumma as a goalkeeper and a person"
The Champions League final will also be a duel between two top goalkeepers: Yann Sommer and Gianluigi Donnarumma. Sommer spoke to blue Sport about his opponent.
-
Best Inter and PSG player of all time? That's what the fans say.
-
Siuuu - IShowSpeed is also in Munich
-
Sommer ahead of the final: "The anticipation is great"
Ahead of the big Champions League final against PSG, blue Sport talks to Yann Sommer - a conversation about emotions and anticipation.
-
Paris and Inter battle it out in the top flight
Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan will battle it out for the European football crown on Saturday evening (21:00/blue Sport and SRF). In the Champions League final in Munich, the French side are slightly favored by the bookmakers; they could win the treble of championship, cup and European premier class. After the brief era of players such as Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi and Neymar, the Parisians want to celebrate without an all-conquering superstar and instead with a very young team.
The Italian runners-up, on the other hand, are relying on the experience of one of the oldest squads in the competition. The majority of the team was already there two years ago when Inter lost to Manchester City in the Champions League final despite a strong performance. Milan, who defeated FC Bayern among others in the knockout phase and prevented a "final dahoam", can win Europe's premier class for the fourth time. PSG, meanwhile, are hoping for their first triumph in the world's most important club competition.
The Champions League final between Inter Milan and Paris St. Germain can be seen live on blue Sport. Kick-off is at 21:00. From 20.00 Roman Kilchsperger, Valentina Maceri and Co. will get viewers in the mood for the final in the countdown (live on free TV on blue Zoom).