4:1 victory Record winners Barça overrun Trabzonspor to win the Youth League for the third time

Patrick Lämmle

28.4.2025

Barcelona captain Hugo Alba.
KEYSTONE

The technically superior FC Barcelona won the final of the Youth League, the Champions League for youth teams (U19). The final saw a clear 4:1 victory over Trabzonspor in Nyon.

28.04.2025, 20:43

The Catalans, who had already won the title in 2014 and 2018 and are now the record winners, replaced Olympiakos as the winners. Against the physical and athletic Turks, the players of coach Juliano Belletti - the Brazilian once defended for Barça - delivered a technically impressive display reminiscent of the first team players who will play the first leg semi-final against Inter Milan on Wednesday (live on blue Sport).

Barça quickly took the lead with goals from Ibrahim Diarra (11) and Andres Cuenca (18) and dominated the game. After the break, the young Catalans scored a third goal through their captain Hugo Alba, who was set up by the outstanding Diarra (57'). The Mali striker increased the scoreline with a low shot (68'). Bican Tibucoglu scored the consolation goal for Trabzonspor in the closing stages of the game (88'). Swiss U18 international Eman Kospo put in a confident performance and played through.

