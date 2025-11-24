  1. Residential Customers
England Red at Old Trafford for assault on teammate

SDA

24.11.2025 - 23:07

Everton veteran Idrissa Gueye with the slap in the face against teammate Michael Keane
Keystone

The match between Manchester United and Everton featured a curious highlight. Senegalese player Idrissa Gueye was shown the red card in the 13th minute - after an assault on an Everton teammate.

Keystone-SDA

The 36-year-old veteran Gueye lost his nerve after his team lost the ball near their own penalty area and clashed with defender Michael Keane. The two team-mates got into a tussle, which the referee ended by sending off Gueye. Afterwards, the exasperated red card holder, who has played over 100 international matches, had to be forcefully escorted off the pitch by two other team-mates.

Also noteworthy: Everton, whose captain Seamus Coleman had to be substituted shortly before the incident with Gueye due to an injury, won the Premier League match at Old Trafford 1-0. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall scored the winner in the 29th minute.

