Video Highlights
Red card, missed penalty, and great scoring chances—Basel ties Juve 0–0
In their final preseason match before the start of the season, FC Basel played to a 0-0 draw against Italian record champions Juventus Turin at St. Jakob-Park. Although the fans didn't see any goals, they were thoroughly entertained.
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Today at 15:21•Today at 18:01
Reactions to the Game
Shaqiri: «Ich hatte in den letzten Wochen etwas Schmerzen»
Omlin: «Das stimmt uns zuversichtlich für die neue Saison»
Daniliuc: «Wir sind wirklich als Mannschaft aufgetreten»