After the Champions League defeat to Bayern, the Real stars are greeted with whistles at the Bernabéu. Red-ball offender Camavinga in particular is booed mercilessly.

Björn Lindroos

No time? blue News summarizes for you Real Madrid win their home game against Alavés 2:1, but dissatisfaction prevails at the Bernabéu after the Champions League exit against Bayern.

Eduardo Camavinga was booed after coming on as a substitute and was seen as the scapegoat for the defeat. Vinicius is also booed.

Coach Alvaro Arbeloa shows understanding for the fans' reactions and praises Vinicius' handling of the situation. Show more

Real Madrid were back on the pitch on Tuesday evening for the first time since their bitter Champions League exit in Munich. And even though the Whites won their home game against Alavés 2:1, dissatisfaction prevailed after last week's elimination.

Especially towards Eduardo Camavinga. The Frenchman, who was sent off with a yellow card in the closing stages of the Bayern game, was singled out as the scapegoat. After coming on as a substitute in the 63rd minute, he was booed mercilessly by his own fans at the Bernabéu.

And superstar Vinícius also had to deal with a few whistles. But the Brazilian seems to understand the disappointment. After scoring the 2:0, he holds his hands up apologetically as he celebrates his cautious goal.

Praise for Vinicius

Coach Alvaro Arbeloa also understands the whistles: "The fans' expectations here are very high. They want to see the maximum from their players. The whistles are a sign of expectation and that people know what you can do," he said at the post-match press conference.

The Spaniard also praised Vinícius' reaction to the whistles: "I was pleased with that today. He turned the whistles into applause."

However, averting a second title-less season in a row is likely to be difficult for Real Madrid. The madridistas are six points behind arch-enemy Barcelona, although the Catalans have played one game less(Barça host Celta Vigo on Wednesday - the game live on blue Sport from 9.30pm). After all, there is still a direct duel in three weeks' time.